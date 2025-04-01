James Graham's Punch to transfer to the West End

The show will run this autumn in the West End

James Graham’s new play Punch will run in the West End this autumn.

The drama, which received five stars from WhatsOnStage for both its world premiere run at the Nottingham Playhouse in May 2024 and its current transfer to the Young Vic in London, is based on the book Right from Wrong by Jacob Dunne (who also serves as a production consultant). It tells the true-life account of how Dunne threw a single punch – with fatal consequences – and ended up in prison.

Exploring themes of forgiveness, toxic masculinity, class and the education system, the piece was nominated for two WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Play.

On the creative team are Anna Fleischle (sets and costumes), Robbie Butler (lighting), Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, Leanne Pinder (movement direction), Lynne Page (movement consultation), and Kev McCurdy (fight direction).

The show will now run at the Apollo Theatre from 22 September to 29 November, with a cast composed of David Shields, Alec Boaden, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Tony Hirst, Shalisha James-Davis and Emma Pallant.

A Broadway production is also set for this autumn – with the two productions running concurrently (no casting has been revealed for New York yet).

Listen to Graham discuss the show on our free podcast here: