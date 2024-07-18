James Graham’s Boys from the Blackstuff adaptation to tour UK

James Graham’s adaptation of Alan Bleasdale’s TV drama Boys from the Blackstuff will tour the UK in 2025, following runs at Liverpool’s Royal Court, the National Theatre, and in the West End.

Produced by Bill Kenwright Limited, the tour will begin at Theatre Royal Windsor on 29 January and will visit theatres throughout the country including a return to its home city at the Liverpool Empire from 25 to 29 March 2025. Additional dates and venues are still to be announced.

Directed by Kate Wasserberg, Boys from the Blackstuff has set and costume design by Amy Jane Cook, lighting design by Ian Scott, movement direction by Rachael Nanyonjo, original music and sound design by Dyfan Jones, associate sound design by Kate Harvey, audio visual design by Jamie Jenkin and fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams of Rc-Annie Ltd.

Graham said: “Alan Bleasdale’s masterpiece is, infamously, a story proudly forged in the humour and voice of Liverpool, and it was a real honour and a thrill to open it to packed houses there last year, before bringing our show to London and the West End.

“But Boys From the Blackstuff remains such a story of national significance, with a lasting impact on British culture, that taking it on the road, to communities around the country, feels like the most important thing we could be doing with our story next, and I’m delighted by the support and the belief from Bill Kenwright Ltd, and Liverpool’s Royal Court that birthed it.”

Tickets for the current West End run, which plays its final performance at the Garrick Theatre on 3 August 2024, are on sale below.