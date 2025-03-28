Hugh Jackman to star in new play presented by Together, his theatrical company with Sonia Friedman

The first-announced productions will be available to watch on stage and on Audible

The first shows from Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman’s new theatrical partnership, Together, have been revealed.

In a collaboration with Audible, the creator and provider of audio storytelling, Together will present two fully produced plays this spring at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York.

Ian Rickson (Jerusalem) will direct two plays in repertory before they are released on Audible at a later date.

The first is Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes. Running from 28 April to 18 June 2025, it’ll star Jackman and Ella Beatty, and follow an attraction between a middle-aged novelist and university professor and a 19-year-old student.

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Maggie Siff (Sons of Anarchy), and Justice Smith (Jurassic World) will then star in the psychological thriller Creditors, in which a struggling painter finds his creative spark reignited by a magnetic stranger at an isolated seaside hotel. Jen Silverman’s new adaptation of August Strindberg’s piece will play from 10 May to 18 June 2025.

The creative team for both productions is co-scenic designers Brett J Banakis and Christine Jones, costume designer Ásta Hostetter, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman, and intimacy coordinator Ann James.

The collaboration between Audible Theater and Together will include further readings, panels and workshops, with details to be confirmed.