BST Hyde Park has added Hugh Jackman to its 2025 lineup.

The Tony-winning, Oscar-nominated performer will take to the Hyde Park stage this summer, performing a selection of beloved musical theatre numbers alongside a live orchestra.

Jackman will deliver songs from a range of shows that span his career, including The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, and The Music Man. Fans can also expect a few surprises, and surprise guests, in the setlist.

While Jackman has recently been on the big screen in Deadpool and Wolverine, he has a long history with musical theatre. Jackman began in Australia with Beauty and the Beast and received an Olivier nomination for his performance in Oklahoma! in the West End. He later took home a Tony Award for his role in The Boy from Oz on Broadway, where he returned for The Music Man revival in 2021.

This BST performance, titled From London With Love and taking place on 6 July, is part of Jackman’s broader return to live shows, having recently announced a series of concerts in the United States for 2025 under the title Hugh Jackman Live: From New York With Love.

General sale for the concert opens next Wednesday, with a variety of pre-sales this afternoon and on Monday.