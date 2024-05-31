How often do people go to the theatre?

New research by Norwich Theatre reveals that almost one in four Brits (24 per cent) have never been to the theatre.

The survey, which included over 2,000 British adults, identified ticket prices as a primary barrier to theatre attendance, with 55 per cent of respondents indicating that lower ticket prices would encourage them to attend more frequently.

Twenty-eight per cent of individuals go to the theatre less than once a year, while 54 per cent thought tickets weren’t reasonably priced – with 28 per cent stating they were.

The survey found significant disparities: Londoners are almost twice as likely to attend the theatre every two to three months (12 per cent) compared to those in the West Midlands (five per cent), Scotland (seven per cent), or Wales (six per cent). Across the country, one per cent of respondents attend the theatre weekly, and only four per cent go monthly.

Stephen Crocker, executive director of Norwich Theatre, said: “We know that experiencing theatre has huge benefits, whether that’s social and language skills, cultural awareness or cognitive development. At Norwich Theatre we are committed to ensuring that everyone has the best opportunity we can provide of coming to the theatre.

“Balancing the needs of audiences with the need and cost of creating great productions and fund charitable work in the local community is crucial, particularly for not-for-profit theatres like us who receive no public subsidy. This three-point plan ensures that much-needed funds can be generated while making theatre accessible to as many people as possible.

“To ensure the magic of theatre remains accessible to all, it’s imperative that theatres embrace innovation to offer more affordable ticketing options.”

Norwich Theatre has explored new ways to make theatregoing more manageable, both through ringfencing a portion of their £10 seats for low-income audience members, putting shows on sale every month, rather than seasonally, and allowing audiences to spread the cost of booking tickets rather than having to do so in one transaction.