Heathers head-to-head: Jodie Steele and Esme Bowdler discuss all things Chandler

The two discuss what it’s like wearing the iconic red blazer!

Chandlers represent!

The original UK Heather Chandler Jodie Steele and the newest star of the role Esme Bowdler (finalist of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream), sat down for a special extended chat @sohoplace, where Heathers has just wrapped up its latest West End season.

Bowdler will shortly be embarking on a major tour with the award-winning musical, which plays across the remainder of the year.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, and is based on the 1989 cult film of the same name, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by associate director Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills, the tour will open at Theatre Royal Windsor on 24 July. Select dates are on sale below.