Hay Fever with Richard E Grant and Christine Baranski unveils star-studded full company

The full company has been revealed for the new West End production of Noël Coward’s Hay Fever at Wyndham’s Theatre.

Coward’s comedy follows the Bliss family, whose plans for a quiet weekend at their country house descend into confusion when each family member unknowingly invites a guest to stay at the same time.

As previously announced, Christine Baranski will play Judith Bliss alongside Richard E Grant as David Bliss. They will be joined by Nancy Carroll as Myra Arundel, Will Close as Simon Bliss, Charles Edwards as Richard Greatham, Ophelia Lovibond as Sorel Bliss, Ash Hunter as Sandy Tyrell, Lucy Karczewski as Jackie Coryton and Jo McInnes as Clara.

The cast is completed by Helena Antoniou, Charlotte Avery and Shaun Mendum.

Directed by Emily Burns, the production runs from 22 September to 12 December 2026, with a press night on 1 October. Additional tickets, priced from £30, have now been released.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, sound designer Tingying Dong, fight and intimacy director Bethan Clark, dialect coach Danièle Lydon, associate director Blythe Stewart and casting directors Jim Carnahan and Liz Fraser.