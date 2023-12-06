Harry Hepple to return to West End Hamilton early next year for limited period

Joel Montague will be taking a short break to star in Just For One Day

Harry Hepple (Romantics Anonymous) will return to the West End production of Hamilton early next year, it has been announced.

Joel Montague (School of Rock) will be absent from the show from 15 January in order to star in Just For One Day, the new jukebox musical having its world premiere in early 2024.

Hepple previously starred in the show when it reopened in the West End following the pandemic. He is also due to star in the new production of Hello, Dolly!, starring Imelda Staunton, at The London Palladium next summer.

Montague will then return to Hamilton on 8 April 2024, after completing his stint in the new Live Aid musical at the Old Vic, which announced full casting this morning.

In the meantime, Hamilton also continues on its first ever UK and Ireland tour. The production marks its sixth anniversary in the West End this evening, playing at the Victoria Palace Theatre.