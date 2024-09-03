Hamilton extends West End run further into 2025

The West End production of Hamilton has extended its run.

Currently leading the show is Alex Sawyer as Alexander Hamilton, Jay Perry as Aaron Burr, Nathania Ong as Eliza Hamilton, Emily-Mae as Angelica Schuyler, Simbi Akande as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Thomas Vernal as George Washington, Lemuel Knights as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jordan Castle as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jordan Benjamin as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Joel Montague as King George III. At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Adam J Bernard.

The company is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Elizabeth Armstrong, Turrell Barrett-Wallace, Alishia-Marie Blake, Roxanne Couch, Nicola Espallardo, Remi Ferdinand, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Amie Hibbert, Sam Holden, Barney Hudson, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Christian Knight, Ella Kora, Aaron Lee Lambert, Jairus McClanahan, Stacey McGuire, Kerri Norville, Jamai Robinson, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Hassun Sharif and Paulo Teixeira.

The show is now booking until 27 September 2025, while also touring across the nation.

In terms of festive schedule, the show will play on Monday 23 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Tuesday 24 December at 2.30pm, Friday 27 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Saturday 28 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 29 December at 2.30pm, Monday 30 December at 7.30pm, Tuesday 31 December at 1.00pm and 6.00pm, Thursday 2 January at 7.30pm, Friday 3 January at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Saturday 4 January at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The piece has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G LaPointe.