Hadestown stars set final dates in the West End

Two Hadestown leads have announced their final dates in the show.

The Tony Award-winning musical, which follows two interwoven tales of fraught love in a re-imagined Greek world, is penned by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin. It continues its run at the Lyric Theatre, where it opened in February five years on from its sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018.

The musical currently stars Dylan Wood (Orphans, No Love Songs), making his West End debut to play Orpheus, with Madeline Charlemagne, previously playing a Fate, now in the role of Eurydice. The three current Fates are Francessca Daniella-Baker, Bella Brown and Allie Daniel, while Melanie La Barrie plays Hermes.

It has now been revealed that Zachary James will play his final performance as Hades on 13 October, while Gloria Onitiri will play her final performance as Persephone on 6 October. Onitiri also starred in the production’s run at the National Theatre.

Hadestown opened in 2016 at the New York Theatre Workshop before a production in Edmonton, Canada, and its sold-out run at the National Theatre in 2018. The show then premiered at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre, winning eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It now holds the record for the highest-grossing musical and longest-running show in the theatre’s 100-year history.

The Hadestown creative team features Obie Award winner and Chita Rivera Award winner David Neumann (choreography), Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), and Tarek Merchant (musical director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow.