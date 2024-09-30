Gypsy on Broadway announces near-complete casting

You gotta get a gimmick – and a cast like this!

More casting is set for the upcoming revival of Gypsy.

They join Audra McDonald (Rose), Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lilli Thomas (Mazeppa), and Mylinda Hull (Electra/Miss Cratchitt), who have been unveiled over the last few weeks.

Featuring a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Gypsy is loosely based on the life of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee and tracks her relationship with her overbearing stage mother. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1959 with Ethel Merman starring as Rose. It has since been revived four more times with legendary lead performances by Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly, Bernadette Peters, and Patti LuPone.

Newly announced are Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Kyleigh Denae Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes and Jade Smith (Baby June), and Kevin Csolak (Tulsa).

The ensemble will include Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Summer Rae Daney, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Aliah James, Brittney Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Andrew Kober, Krystal Mackie, James McMenamin, Cole Newburg, Majo Rivero, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Thomas Silcott, Jayden Theophile, and Jordan Wynn. Additional standby and understudy casting will be announced shortly.

Directed by George C Wolfe and choreographed by Camille A Brown, Gypsy will reopen the Majestic Theatre, with previews beginning on 21 November. Opening night is set for 19 December.

Gypsy will have scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and makeup design by Michael Clifton.

The production will utilise the original Sid Ramin/Robert Ginzler orchestrations, with Andy Einhorn serving as music director and Daryl Waters providing additional orchestrations and arrangements.