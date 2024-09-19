Theatre News

Danny Burstein to star opposite Audra McDonald in Gypsy on Broadway

Some neat news from New York

David Gordon

David Gordon

| New York |

19 September 2024

2022 06 12 TM 75th Annual Tony Awards 91 George Dvorsky Danny Burstein 1
Danny Burstein, © Tricia Baron

Tony winner Danny Burstein will be Herbie to Audra McDonald’s Rose in the upcoming revival of Gypsy.

Directed by George C Wolfe and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, Gypsy will reopen the Majestic Theatre, with previews beginning 21 November. Opening night is set for 19 December.

Featuring a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Gypsy is loosely based on the life of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee and tracks her relationship with her overbearing stage mother. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1959 with Ethel Merman starring as Rose. It has since been revived four more times with legendary lead performances by Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly, Bernadette Peters, and Patti LuPone.

Tony winners McDonald and Wolfe previously collaborated on the Broadway musical Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed, which ran in 2016. Burstein returns to Broadway for the first time since playing Harold Zidler in the original company of Moulin Rouge!

Further casting is to be revealed.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow at the opening night of Why Am I So Single? at the Garrick Theatre

Why Am I So Single? celebrates its West End opening night with the VIPs posing the questions

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ big fancy new musical is officially open!