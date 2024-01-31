Grease announces full cast for UK and Ireland tour

They go together like… Well, you know the rest!

Complete casting has been revealed for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of Grease.

Nikolai Foster directs the teen musical that follows Danny and Sandy through their senior year at Rydell High and Arlene Phillips choreographs the piece that WhatsOnStage hailed a “thunderously good evening out” during a previous run at the West End’s Dominion Theatre. Phillips also picked up a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Choreography in 2023.

The cast will be led by Marley Fenton (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends) as Danny and Hope Dawe (a Mountview graduate) as Sandy, alongside Rebecca Stenhouse (Legally Blonde) as Rizzo, George Michaelides (Disney’s Newsies) as Kenickie, Kieran Lynch (The Adventures of Peter Pan) as Doody, Lewis Day (Beauty and the Beast) as Roger, Sario Solomon (Pacific Overtures) as Sonny, Alicia Belgarde (Bugsy Malone) as Frenchy, Emerald B (The National Lottery’s New Years Eve Bash) as Jan, India Chadwick (P.S I’m A Terrible Person) as Marty, Jayd’n Tyrone (Grease at the Dominion Theatre) as Eugene, Phoebe Roberts (Mamma Mia!) as Patty Simcox, Dominique Planter (The Lion King) as Miss Lynch, Joe Gash (Rock of Ages) as Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel, Deena Kapadia (Death Note) as Cha Cha and Adam Davidson (Mary Poppins) as Johnny Casino.

The company is completed by Zera Aitken, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Sergi Ibanez, Thomas Inge, Lauren Hampton, Imogen Malone, Ben Middleton and Carly Miles.

The production also features designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O’Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

The tour is set to launch at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre (12 to 20 April 2024), before heading to Dublin (23 April to 4 May), Hull (7 to 11 May), Northampton (13 to 18 May), Ipswich (21 to 25 May), Liverpool (27 May to 1 June), Norwich (3 to 8 June), Newcastle (10 to 15 June), Glasgow (17 to 22 June), Edinburgh (25 to 29 June), Aberdeen (2 to 6 July), Birmingham (15 to 20 July), Truro (23 to 27 July), Bradford (29 July to 3 August), Milton Keynes (5 to 10 August), Eastbourne (12 to 17 August), Blackpool (19 to 24 August), Nottingham (27 to 31 August), Cardiff (2 to 7 September), Canterbury (9 to 14 September), Bristol (16 to 21 September), Oxford (24 to 28 September), Dartford (30 September to 5 October), Manchester (8 to 12 October), High Wycombe (21 to 26 October), Southampton (29 October to 2 November), Southend (5 to 9 November), and Sheffield (11 to 16 November).

