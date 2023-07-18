Further casting announced for new tour of Quiz

Further casting has been announced for the forthcoming UK tour of James Graham’s play Quiz, about the infamous ‘coughing Major’ scandal.

Joining Rory Bremner, who as previously announced will play Who Wants to be a Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant, are Lewis Reeves (I May Destroy You, The Midwich Cuckoos) as Charles Ingram, and Charley Webb (Emmerdale) making her professional stage debut as Diana Ingram.

Other new cast members include Mark Benton (Northern Lights, Waterloo Road) as Judge Rivlin and other roles, alongside Leo Wringer (As You Like It, National Theatre, Hamlet, Young Vic), comedian and actress Sukh Ojla (Bridgerton) and Marc Antolin (Little Shop Of Horrors, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre).

Quiz is directed by Daniel Evans and Seán Linnen with design by Robert Jones, and produced by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions, by arrangement with William Village.

Lighting is by Ryan Day, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, with video by Tim Reid and casting by Matilda James CDG.

Quiz returns to its original home, the Chichester Festival Theatre, from 22 to 30 September 2023, before visiting Newcastle, Glasgow, Cardiff, Salford, Norwich, Bromley, Canterbury, Bath and Birmingham.

