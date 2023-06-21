Full casting for Evita at Theatre Royal Drury Lane announced

An additional performance has also been added

Exclusive: Full casting and an additional performance has been announced for Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning Evita at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Playing on 31 July and, now, twice on 1 August, the show marks the first time in six years that the show has been presented in the West End. An open-air revival in 2019 had its 2020 run cancelled due to the pandemic.

This is the first-time Evita has been in the West End since 2017 and due to phenomenal demand, an additional evening performance has been added on Tuesday 1 August. Tickets are on sale now.

As announced earlier this year, Auli’i Cravalho, the voice of Disney’s Moana, will lead the concert as Eva and Matt Rawle (Martin Guerre, Miss Saigon, Zorro) will return to the role of Che.

Revealed today are Jeremy Secomb (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) who is also returning to the show in the role of Peron, with Nathan Amzi (Heathers the Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar) set to appear as Magaldi. Playing Mistress is Emily Lane, who is currently performing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane as Anna in Disney’s Frozen the Musical.

Completing the cast is Lloyd Davies, Robin Kent, Emily Langham, Jasmine Leung, Amonik Melaco, Joseph Poulton, Agnes Pure and Sophie Sass.

The new staging of Evita is directed by Bill Deamer, with musical supervision by Simon Lee, musical direction by Ben Ferguson, sound design by Adam Fisher, lighting design by Tim Deiling, set and costume design by Rebecca Brower, and casting by Sarah-Jane Price.

The concert is accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra and Chorus, conducted by Ben Ferguson