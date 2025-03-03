Full cast for The Deep Blue Sea in the West End revealed

Full casting has been revealed for The Deep Blue Sea at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Following a sell-out run at the Ustinov Studio in Bath (where it picked up a glowing report from WhatsOnStage), Terence Rattigan’s drama moves to London for a limited season.

Hadley Fraser and Selina Cadell have joined the West End transfer, while Tamsin Greig leads the show once more. Also returning from the Bath production are Nicholas Farrell, known for Chariots of Fire and House of Cards, and Finbar Lynch, a Tony Award nominee. The cast also includes Marc Elliott, Preston Nyman, and Lisa Ambalavanar.

Posner’s recent work includes Noises Off and A View From the Bridge in the West End. The creative team features Peter McKintosh (set and costume design), Paul Pyant (lighting design), Gregory Clarke (sound design), Will Stuart (composition), Carole Hancock (hair, wigs and make-up design), Ginny Schiller (casting), and George Jibson (associate director).

The production is presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment.

The production, directed by Lindsay Posner, will run from 7 May to 21 June 2025, with a press night on 14 May.