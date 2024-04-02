Full cast announced for The Deep Blue Sea with Tamsin Greig

Full casting has been announced for The Deep Blue Sea at the Ustinov Studio in Bath.

Joining the previously revealed Tamsin Greig will be Oliver Chris (who previously co-starred with Greig in Twelfth Night at the National Theatre) as Freddie Page, as well as Finbar Lynch (Girl from The North Country) as Miller, Nicholas Farrell (Chariots of Fire) as Sir William Collyer, Felicity Montagu (I’m Alan Partridge) as Mrs Elton, Preston Nyman as Philip Welch, Lisa Ambalavanar as Ann Welch and Marc Elliott (The Father and the Assassin) as Jackie Jackson.

The 1950 drama explores the closing stages of a hopeless affair between Hester Coller (Greig), wife of a judge and daughter of a clergyman, and Freddie Page (Chris), an ex-Battle of Britain pilot.

Greig’s previous stage credits include an Olivier Award-winning turn in Much Ado About Nothing, nominations for The Little Dog Laughed and Women on the Verge of a Breakdown, and Labour of Love, among many others.

Posner directed a five-star production of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio last year. Also on the creative team are Peter McKintosh (set and costume), Paul Pyant (lighting), Gregory Clarke (sound), Will Stuart (composition), Carole Hancock (hair, wigs and make-up), Ginny Schiller (casting) and George Jibson (associate direction).

The Deep Blue Sea will run at the Ustinov Studio from 25 April to 25 May 2024.