Full cast for An Enemy of the People with Matt Smith announced, including Jessica Brown Findlay and Shubham Saraf

Complete casting has been announced for Thomas Ostermeier’s version of An Enemy of the People, which lands in the West End early next year and is led by Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor Who, House of the Dragon).

Ibsen’s piece, in an adaptation by Ostermeier and Florian Borchmeyer, follows a doctor who has to battle against a court of public opinion when he discovers that the local waters in his town’s famous baths are contaminated.

Joining the previously announced Smith as Dr Stockmann are Jessica Brown Findlay (The Flatshare, Hamlet) as Katharina Stockmann, Priyanga Burford (Rapture, Eyam) as Aslaksen, Zachary Hart (Julius Caesar) as Billing, Paul Hilton (The Inheritance) as Peter Stockmann, Nigel Lindsay (The Lehman Trilogy, The Trials) as Morten Kiil, and Shubham Saraf (The Father and the Assassin) Hovstad.

Ostermeier said today: “It’s a privilege to be starting rehearsals in the West End for the first time with a cast of this calibre, joining Matt Smith as Thomas Stockmann. I look forward to rediscovering the brilliance of Ibsen’s prescient masterpiece with this incredible group of actors as we build an English-language production for London.”

Making his West End debut, Ostermeier’s production opens at the Duke of York’s Theatre on 20 February 2024, with previews from 6 February, and runs until 6 April. Tickets are on sale below.