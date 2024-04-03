Full cast announced for Withnail and I on stage with Robert Sheehan and Adonis Siddique

The stage version of the cult classic film has found its full company

Full casting has been announced for the world premiere stage adaptation of Withnail and I, based on the film of the same name.

Directed by Sean Foley and designed by Alice Power, with casting by Ginny Schiller, the production is written and adapted by the original film’s writer and director, Bruce Robinson.

The stage production, set in the swinging ’60s, will bring to life the famed story of two unemployed actors, Withnail and Marwood, as they embark on a misguided holiday trip to a cottage in the Lake District. The film, produced by Handmade Films, featured Richard E Grant, Paul McGann, and Richard Griffiths.

Already announced and set to star in the show are BAFTA nominee Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy, The War of the Roses, Misfits) as Withnail, with Adonis Siddique (The Crown Jewels, East is East, Tin Star) as Marwood. Playing Uncle Monty is Malcolm Sinclar (Dear Octopus, My Fair Lady, The Light in the Piazza).

Joining them will be Adam Young (Danny), Israel J Fredericks (Presuming Ed), Morgan Philpott (Wanker/Jake the Poacher), Matt Devitt (Farmer/Colonel and band), Adam Sopp (Geezer/Policeman, band and associate MD) and Sooz Kempner (Miss Blenehassitt/Policewoman and band).

The creative team will also feature Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting design), Ben and Max Ringham (sound and composition), Akhila Krishnan (video design), Candida Caldicott (music supervision), Alison de Burgh (fight director), Sara Joyce (associate director), Simon Marlow (production manager), Jennifer Taillefer (production environmental manager), Kay Wilton (costume supervisor), Robin Morgan (props supervisor) and Andriea Nelson (wigs supervisor).

The production will run from 3 to 25 May 2024, at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.