Frozen releases new production images

Frozen has released new production shots at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The current cast of the show is Jenna Lee-James as Elsa, who replaces Samantha Barks during her maternity leave, Jenna Lee-James (Elsa), Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall. Continuing as part of the ensemble are Rhianne Alleyne, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Gabrielle Cocca, Laura Emmitt, Jemal Felix,Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt Gillett, Dominic Adam Griffin, Jordan Livesey, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Justin-Lee Jones, Aoife Kenny, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop, Caitlin Tipping, Anna Woodside, and Rodney Vubya; who will be joined by Oliver Brenin, Ashley J Daniels (King Agnarr), Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (Bulda), George Hinson, Jonathan Milton, and Ed Wade.

The show is said to have broken box office records for the venue across the months of November and December, as well as during the festive period last year. It is now booking until June 2024.

Based on the seminal Disney film (which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year), the piece follows two sisters grappling with the death of their parents and the presence of the elder’s ice powers. It has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and is directed by Michael Grandage.

You can see new photos below, while the show has also confirmed a Christmas schedule: