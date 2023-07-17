Friends complete 12-hour skateathon for Get Into Theatre charity

Rebecca Gwyther and Giverny Masso got their skates on for a good cause

Many congrats to theatrical friends Rebecca Gwyther and Giverny Masso, who completed an epic ‘skateathon’ this weekend to raise money for the Get Into Theatre charity.

Gwyther, a theatre producer, and Masso, a senior reporter at The Stage, which set up Get Into Theatre, managed to figure skate for 12 hours at the Queens ice rink in central London.

The event has already raised over £1,300, smashing its £1,000 target, with fundraising continuing until the end of this week.

Masso said: “Taking part in the 12-hour skateathon is the most difficult physical challenge I’ve ever taken on – far harder than running a marathon – but it was entirely worth every moment to raise money for such a brilliant cause. We’re so grateful to everyone who came along on the day to support us and to all who donated.”

Gwyther, who is a trustee of Get Into Theatre, added: “Get Into Theatre is an essential charity for young people and the industry and we are thrilled that we have managed to do even a little bit of good to help support it. I think I’ve done my exercise for the next month now!”

For more information, and to donate, visit justgiving.com