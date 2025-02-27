Francesca Moody Productions signs two year first-look deal with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Wells Street Films 

The company has brought some major productions to the stage

Francesca Moody Productions has signed a two-year first-look deal with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s production company, Wells Street Films.

The agreement gives Wells Street Films the first opportunity to develop FMP’s theatre productions for television. Wells Street Films is currently under a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios.

Francesca Moody and Waller-Bridge first collaborated on the stage production of Fleabag, directed by Vicky Jones, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013. Moody went on to produce the show worldwide, including its run at Wyndham’s Theatre, where it was recorded and broadcast by NT Live.

FMP was also responsible for the stage version of Baby Reindeer, which later became a series on Netflix. It won six Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.

FMP’s current theatre slate includes Weather Girl, written by Brian Watkins and directed by Tyne Rafaeli, transferring to Soho Theatre from 5 March to 5 April 2025 following a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (pictured above).

Other productions include Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible is Going to Happen, which is currently touring Australia; the 20th anniversary of An Oak Tree at the Young Vic from 6 May, featuring guest artists such as Sopọ́ Dìrísù, Michelle Terry, Luke Thompson, Russell Tovey and Indira Varma; How to Win Against History, opening at Bristol Old Vic on 19 June before heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe; and Garry Starr: Classic Penguins, returning to the Fringe from 30 July.

Wells Street Films was founded by Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins in 2019 and has multiple projects in development with Amazon MGM Studios, including a Tomb Raider series and Sign Here.