Fra Fee to join Shamrock Tenors for West End concert

Some West End favourites come to the Strand

Irish music will take centre stage in the West End this summer as the Shamrock Tenors make their London debut at London’s Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 30 July 2024 – and guest stars have been revealed

The five-member group is led by Belfast performer Raymond Walsh, known for his roles in Les Misérables on the West End and UK Tour, as well as Tom Brandon (The Choir of Man), Matthew Campbell (The Choir of Man), Jimmy Johnston, and brothers Jack and Raymond Walsh.

Audiences can expect a journey through Ireland’s musical heritage, from timeless classics like “Danny Boy” and “The Wild Rover” to original compositions.

Joining them for the special concert will be a number of special guests including Irish actor and singer Fra Fee (King Lear, Hawkeye, The Ferryman) and the renowned troupe Unity Irish Dance Company.

Other guests are Jasmine Gardiner, a multi-instrumentalist and performer from the north coast of Northern Ireland and Cara-Gael, an Irish Dance school based in London.

Tickets for Shamrock Tenors: Live in London at the Adelphi Theatre are available for purchase now.