Follies to be revived by the Northern Ireland Opera next year

Northern Ireland Opera is set to stage Follies at the Grand Opera House in Belfast next year.

The venerated musical has music and lyrics are by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by James Goldman. It features numbers such as “Broadway Baby,” “I’m Still Here,” “Could I Leave You,” and “Losing My Mind.”

Cameron Menzies, the artistic director of Northern Ireland Opera, will direct the production. Menzies’ previous revival of Into The Woods at the Lyric Theatre won Best Production at the Irish Theatre Awards in 2022 and was later remounted at West Australian Opera in Perth to critical acclaim.

Follies“was originally produced on Broadway by Harold Prince, with orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. This production is presented by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh and Music Theatre International.

The show runs from 13 to 20 September 2025, while tickets go on general sale at 10am on 13 December 2024. Casting is to be announced.