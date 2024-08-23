Final round of 2024 Fringe First award winners revealed

The last five recipients have been unveiled

The final five winners of The Scotman’s Fringe First awards have been revealed.

Given out three times across the Edinburgh Festival month, the awards recognise new pieces of work that have garnered acclaim and prominence at the Fringe. Sponsored by Edinburgh Napier University and Queen Margaret University, they are the oldest prizes at the festival.

It’s yet another big week for Summerhall, picking up three of the final five awards (meaning they hosted seven of the 17 award winners), with the Traverse Theatre pushing their final tally to five.

The final winners this week are:

– Kelly Jones’ My Mother’s Funeral: The Show at Summerhall

– Khawla Ibraheem’s A Knock on the Roof at the Traverse Theatre

– Nathan Ellis’ Instructions at Summerhall

– Nick Cassenbaum’s Revenge: After the Levoyah at Summerhall

– Josie Dale-Jones’s A Little Inquest Into What We Are All Doing Here at Zoo Southside