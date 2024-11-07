Fahrenheit 451 to be adapted for the stage

A new stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 is set to head to Broadway.

Adapted by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, this new version of Bradbury’s influential novel revisits the dystopian tale of a society where books are outlawed, and firemen burn rather than save. Details about the world premiere, as well as ongoing updates, will be unveiled soon.

First published in 1953, Fahrenheit 451’s influence has spanned more than seventy years, with over 12 million copies sold in 58 languages, and remains a staple in school curriculums worldwide.

Majok, known for works like Cost of Living and Sanctuary City, said today: “The relevancy of mind domination and the end of the world in our current age needs no words; what struck me most in Fahrenheit 451 was its lens on our loneliness. How our yearning for connection and fear of its absence can be feasted upon.

“How we long to devote ourselves to something true and lasting in a fracturing society. And the ways we blow up our lives to unearth the truth we’ve buried – which will shatter us into our most honest selves. As Bradbury writes, ‘We need not to be let alone. We need to be really bothered once in awhile.'”