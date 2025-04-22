Educating Rita revival announces casting

It plays at Barn Theatre next month

Barn Theatre’s CEO and artistic director, Iwan Lewis, alongside executive director and producer Liam McMullan, has revealed casting for the revival of Educating Rita.

Willy Russell’s classic play will be directed by Stephen Unwin. It follows working-class hairdresser Rita, who signs up to attend an Open University course in Literature. There she meets Frank, a disillusioned academic.

Set and costume design is by Cory Shipp, lighting design is by Ben Ormerod, and sound design is by John Leonard. Ginny Schiller provides casting direction, and the sound programmer is Michael Beer.

In the Built at Barn production, Justin Edwards will take on the role of Frank, and Ellie Clayton will play Claire.

The revival will play from 16 May to 28 June, with a national press performance on 19 May.