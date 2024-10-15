Edinburgh Lyceum announces James Brining as new artistic director

The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh has announced that James Brining will become its new artistic director and co-CEO.

Succeeding David Greig in April 2025, Brining is currently the artistic director at Leeds Playhouse, where he has been in post since 2012. During his time there, he commissioned and produced 65 new plays and oversaw a major £16.8 million refurbishment of the theatre.

His directing credits at Leeds include productions such as A Little Night Music, My Fair Lady, and Into the Woods, co-productions with Opera North. He has also directed UK tours of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical, and most recently an in-the-round production of Oliver!.

Brining’s connection to Scottish theatre dates back to 1997, when he moved to Glasgow to become artistic director of TAG Theatre Company. He later took on the role of artistic director and CEO at Dundee Rep in 2003, a position he held until joining Leeds Playhouse. He has also been a key figure in Scottish theatre governance, serving as Chair of the Federation of Scottish Theatres and as a founding trustee of the Playwrights’ Studio Scotland.

Speaking about his appointment, Brining said: “It’s been a huge honour to have been a custodian of Leeds Playhouse, rooted in the city and the region I was brought up in and care about deeply. The theatre has a national and international reputation not only for producing impactful and incredible productions but equally for many pioneering initiatives, including becoming the world’s first ever Theatre of Sanctuary, and for seminal work in developing relaxed and dementia friendly performances. I’m very proud of all that’s been achieved but I am ready for a new challenge, and I’m thrilled to be returning to a place I love.

“Anyone who knows me, is well aware of how much Scotland means to me and my family and we’re excited about coming home. I’ve seen some incredible work at the Lyceum over the last 30 years and it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to lead such an important Scottish and UK theatre in its next chapter. I’m looking forward to building on existing relationships and forging new ones with a range of artists and partners and whilst I’m aware of the current challenges the sector is facing, I’m hugely optimistic about the opportunities to create fantastic and meaningful work in this beautiful and iconic space and beyond.”

Brining will take up the position full time from April 2025, just ahead of the Lyceum’s 60th anniversary season. A recruitment process at Leeds Playhouse will begin shortly.