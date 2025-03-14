Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors releases production photos

whatsonstage white
The off-Broadway hit is having a fang-tastic UK premiere

| London |

14 March 2025

James Daly and Charlie Stemp in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, © Matt Crockett

Sink your teeth into these first look photos of the UK premiere of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors!

Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen’s stage adaptation offers a humorous take on Bram Stoker’s iconic horror novel.

Greenberg, who returns to the Menier Chocolate Factory following his previous productions of The Baker’s Wife and Barnum, directs. The show runs until 3 May 205, with an official opening set for 17 March.

Set in Transylvania, the story follows Jonathan Harker, a timid English estate agent, who travels to meet his new client, Count Dracula. The Count, however, turns out to be not only a vampire but a narcissistic figure struggling with an existential crisis.

This 90-minute production is designed to be fast-paced and genre-bending, with a cast of five performers who will switch between multiple roles throughout the show.

Starring are James Daly (reprising the role of Dracula), Safeena Ladha (Lucy Westfeldt), Dianne Pilkington (Dr Westfeldt), WhatsOnStage Award winner Charlie Stemp (Jonathan Harker), and Sebastien Torkia (Mina Westfeldt and Van Helsing).

Set design is by Tijana Bjelajac, with costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Yvonne Gilbert.

James Daly in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, © Matt Crockett
Dianne Pilkington in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, © Matt Crockett
James Daly and Safeena Ladha in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, © Matt Crockett
James Daly holding Charlie Stemp in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, © Matt Crockett
Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, © Matt Crockett
Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, © Matt Crockett
Charlie Stemp in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, © Matt Crockett
Charlie Stemp (left), Dianne Pilkington (middle) and Sebastien Torkia (right) in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, © Matt Crockett
James Daly, Dianne Pilkington and Sebastien Torkia in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, © Matt Crockett
James Daly in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, © Matt Crockett
The full cast in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, © Matt Crockett
James Daly and Dianne Pilkington in Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, © Matt Crockett

