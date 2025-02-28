whatsonstage white
Photos

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors – first look at rehearsals

The off-Broadway hit is having a fang-tastic UK premiere

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

28 February 2025

Charlie Stemp and James Daly credit Matt Crockett (2)
Charlie Stemp and James Daly, © Matt Crockett

Take a look inside the rehearsal room for the UK premiere of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors.

Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen’s stage adaptation offers a humorous take on Bram Stoker’s iconic horror novel.

Greenberg, who returns to the Menier Chocolate Factory following his previous productions of The Baker’s Wife and Barnum, directs. The show will open on 17 March 2025, with previews starting on 8 March. The run will continue until 3 May.

Set in Transylvania, the story follows Jonathan Harker, a timid English estate agent, who travels to meet his new client, Count Dracula. The Count, however, turns out to be not only a vampire but a narcissistic figure struggling with an existential crisis.

This 90-minute production is designed to be fast-paced and genre-bending, with a cast of five performers who will switch between multiple roles throughout the show.

Starring will be James Daly (reprising the role of Dracula), Safeena Ladha (Lucy Westfeldt), Dianne Pilkington (Dr Westfeldt), and WhatsOnStage Award winner Charlie Stemp (Jonathan Harker), with the newly revealed Sebastien Torkia as Mina Westfeldt and Van Helsing.

Set design is by Tijana Bjelajac, with costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Yvonne Gilbert.

Public booking is open now.

Gordon Greenberg credit Matt Crockett
Gordon Greenberg, © Matt Crockett
Dianne Pilkington Credit Matt Crockett
Dianne Pilkington, © Matt Crockett
Charlie Stemp Dracula Credit Matt Crockett
Charlie Stemp, © Matt Crockett
Dianne Pilkington credit Matt Crockett (2)
Dianne Pilkington, © Matt Crockett
Charlie Stemp and James Daly Credit Matt Crockett
Charlie Stemp and James Daly, © Matt Crockett
James Daly and Sebastien Torkia credit Matt Crockett (2)
James Daly and Sebastien Torkia, © Matt Crockett
Safeena Ladha Sebastien Torkia and Dianne Pilkington credit Matt Crockett
Safeena Ladha Sebastien Torkia and Dianne Pilkington, © Matt Crockett
James Daly with Safeena Ladha and Dianne Pilkington Credit Matt Crockett
James Daly with Safeena Ladha and Dianne Pilkington, © Matt Crockett

