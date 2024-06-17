Daniel Radcliffe: ‘I’d love to do a musical at home’

It was a stellar night for Radcliffe’s show, the hit revival of Merrily We Roll Along

Though perhaps not the major hauls experienced by UK creatives in previous years, there were many home-grown talents to be celebrated at last night’s Tony Awards.

Amongst them was Daniel Radcliffe, who bagged his first Tony for his turn in Merrily We Roll Along, currently running at the Hudson Theater in New York.

Chatting to the assembled press following the event at Lincoln Center in New York, Radcliffe teased an ambition to do new work on this side of the Atlantic: “I’m not planning anything after this is done… but I’d love to do a musical at home, obviously, I’d love to do a new musical one day – that is so exciting an idea.”

Radcliffe also waxed lyrical about his director Maria Friedman, who helmed the musical’s revival both on UK shores in 2013 and 2014, and in New York (on- and off-Broadway): “I can’t say enough about Maria – she knows so much about this show like the back of her hand… she made me cry with a note once. She has a direct line to the heart of this material.”

Radcliffe’s co-star Jonathan Groff (Frozen, Doctor Who, Hamilton) also picked up his first Tony Award. You can catch a special interview with Groff on our podcast profile, as part of a historic episode hosted by Sarah Crompton and Nancy Carroll.

Merrily We Roll Along continues until early July, though there are rumblings of a captured performance. We will be discussing the show in further detail in the second episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast, released this Friday.

In the meantime, you can see the full list of Tony Award winners here – with the night ruled by hit play Stereophonic.