Cynthia Erivo to host the Tony Awards

Cynthia Erivo will host the 78th Annual Tony Awards

Erivo won a Tony for playing Celie in The Color Purple; she’s currently an Oscar nominee for her performance in Wicked.

“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” Erivo said in a statement. “I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

Broadcasting live on both coasts in the US (though a UK broadcast option has not yet been confirmed), the Tonys will be held Sunday 8 June at Radio City Music Hall.

They will be shown on CBS, 8pm to 11pm ET/5pm to 8pm PT, and will stream live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. It will air on-demand from 9 June.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director. Jack Sussman is also an executive producer.

Complete details about the 2025 Tony Awards will be announced closer to the ceremony. Nominations will be announced on 1 May.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Erivo will also be playing Jesus in a new production of Jesus Christ Superstar this summer.