Complete cast revealed for Othello production featuring three Iagos on stage

The new actor-musician take runs at Riverside Studios!

Complete casting has been revealed for the new production of Othello, which features three actors collectively taking on the role of Iago.

Sinéad Rushe’s new Riverside Studios version of Shakespeare’s tragedy is said to highlight “Iago’s shape-shifting, corrosive force”, which is “portrayed as a contagion that infects Othello’s imagination and surrounds him from all sides”.

Othello will be played by Bridgerton star and Ian Charleson Award winner Martins Imhangbe, while the three actors taking on the role of Iago are Michael Fox (who also composes music for the piece), Orlando James and Jeremy Neumark Jones. Rose Riley will play Desdemona, while completing the company are Rachel Leah-Hosker (Emilia/Roderigo) and Ryan O’Doherty (Cassio/Brabantio).

The set and costume designer is Natalie Pryce, sound designer is Ali Taie, lighting designer is Alex Lewer, assistant director is Vivek Sharma, voice coach is Shereen Ibrahim and fight director is Yarit Dor.

The show runs from 4 to 28 October, with tickets on sale now via the Riverside Studios website.