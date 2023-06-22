Complete cast announced for The Full Monty tour

See who is heading out on tour in the show!

Complete casting has been revealed for the forthcoming tour of The Full Monty.

As previously announced, set to lead the production are Danny Hatchard as Gaz, Jake Quickenden as Guy, Bill Ward as Gerald, Neil Hurst as Dave, Ben Onwukwe as Horse and Nicholas Prasad as Lomper.

Joining them will be Oliver Joseph Brooke, Katy Dean, Laura Matthews, Danny Mellor, Adam Porter Smith, Suzanne Procter, Alice Schofield, and Leyon Stolz-Hunter.

The young actors playing the role of Nathan on tour will be Cass Dempsey, Theo Hills, Rowan Poulton and Jack Wisniewski.

The play, written by Simon Beaufoy, will open at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham on September 14, 2023, before visiting Buxton, Coventry, Chester, York, Norwich, Nottingham, Southampton, Bradford, Aylesbury, Cardiff, Blackpool, Liverpool, Belfast, Birmingham, Southend-on-Sea, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Carlisle, Dartford and Leicester.

The piece follows Gaz and friends as they decide to fight back against the cost of living and unemployment by baring it all in a strip show.

It is directed by Michael Gyngell, with choreography and intimacy co-ordination by Ian West. The set and costume design is by Jasmine Swann, with lighting design by Andrew Exeter and sound design by Chris Whybrow.

This production marks the first co-production and partnership between the Everyman Theatre Cheltenham and Buxton Opera House, which recently became an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation. Tickets for the show are on sale below.