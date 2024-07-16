Chitty Chitty Bang Bang producers issue rescheduling update following repairs to flying car

Chitty will be back in action later this month

The producers of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang have issued a further update regarding rescheduled performances following damage to the titular car during its move from Bromley to Milton Keynes earlier this month.

According to the statement, repairs to the intricate Chitty car mechanism have now been completed and the UK and Ireland tour will now resume at the 2pm matinee showing on Friday, 26 July at the Grand Opera House in Belfast, where it will run until Saturday, 3 August. Performances from Tuesday, 23 to Thursday, 25 July will no longer go ahead and patrons will be contacted by their point of sale and given the option to move to an alternate date or receive a refund.

After Belfast, tour stops include Torquay, Llandudo, Crawley, Glasgow, Inverness, Bradford, Norwich, Oxford, Liverpool, Stoke, Hull, Leicester, Southend, Eastbourne, Bournemouth, Blackpool, Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester, Canterbury, Cardiff, Sunderland, Bristol and Plymouth.

Adam Garcia is currently playing Caractacus Potts, alongside Emmerdale star Liam Fox, taking on the role of Grandpa Potts, while playing Truly Scrumptious is Ellie Nunn, with Martin Callaghan as Baron, Jenny Gayner as Baroness, Adam Staffordas Boris, Michael Joseph as Goran and John Macaulay as The Toymaker.

The cast also includes Charlie Bishop, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Hadrian Delacey, Belle Kizzy Green, Tia Gyngell, Kirsty Ingram, Bibi Jay, Isabella Mason, Joe Press, Theo UK Rose, Molly Rees Howe, Callum Train and Luke Woollaston.

Charlie Brooks (The Ocean at the End of the Lane, EastEnders) plays the Childcatcher in Belfast, Torquay, Llandudo, Crawley, Bradford and Norwich, while Elaine C Smith (Annie, Fat Friends) will take the reins in Glasgow and Inverness. From then on, Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne (The Wizard of Oz) will play the role, appearing in Oxford, Liverpool, Stoke, Hull, Leicester, Southend, Eastbourne, Bournemouth and Blackpool.

Jemima Potts is played by Gracie Cochrane, Isla Ithier, Isabella Manning and Jasmine Nyenya, while Jeremy Potts is played by Ayrton English, Charlie McGuire, Roshan Thomson and Louis Wilkins.

Adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams, and based on the MGM motion picture, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang follows the story of Caractacus Potts, an absent-minded inventor who, with the assistance of his children Jemima and Jeremy, revives a dilapidated racing car only to discover its magical capabilities.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, based on Ian Fleming’s classic children’s story and adapted into a popular 1968 film, features timeless songs by the Sherman Brothers, including “Toot Sweets”, “Hushabye Mountain”, “Truly Scrumptious”, and the Academy Award-nominated title song, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”.

The production is directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade) and choreographed by Karen Bruce (Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard). It includes set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Gareth Tucker, and musical supervision by George Dyer. Casting is handled by Debbie O’Brien.

Tickets for select venues are on sale below.