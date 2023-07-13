Catherine Tate and David Threlfall to star in new West End thriller The Enfield Poltergeist

Catherine Tate (Doctor Who) and David Threlfall (Hangmen) will star in new thriller The Enfield Haunting, this autumn.

Written by Paul Unwin, and directed by Angus Jackson, The Enfield Haunting is based on one of the most famous poltergeist events in the world. Tate will play Peggy Hodgson, a single mother who tries to protect her three children.

She said today: “I’m thrilled to be part of The Enfield Haunting and can’t wait to start working with the first-class creative team and the brilliant David Threlfall.”

Threlfall, who plays ghost hunter Maurice Grosse, added: “I’m delighted to be reuniting with director Angus Jackson and working for the first time with the amazing Catherine Tate on Paul Unwin’s version of the UK’s most famous incident of psychological inhabitation, The Enfield Haunting, in 1977.”

Unwin added: “Before Guy Lyon Playfair the poltergeist expert died in 2018, I spent a long afternoon with him in his basement flat in Earls Court. He and Maurice Grosse had spent months with the Hodgson family trying to protect them, but also make sense of what was going on. What Guy told me was terrifying.

“So much of what appears to have happened was impossible to fake and yet at the centre of the whole thing were real people trying to make sense of their lives. The Enfield Haunting is a psychological ghost story. It is a ghost story for now.”

It will play at Brighton Theatre Royal and Richmond Theatre, before moving to The Ambassadors Theatre in London for a limited West End season from 30 November 2023 until 2 March 2024. Tickets go on sale later today.