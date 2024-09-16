Cast set for Unbound musical at Hoxton Hall

The new musical is headed for east London – see who’s performing!

Casting has been revealed for Matthew Harvey’s new musical Unbound, which will be presented in concert form at Hoxton Hall on 27 October.

Originally pitched to British Youth Musical Theatre in 2023, the musical was commissioned and performed for the first time as part of BYMT’s 20th anniversary season at Birmingham Hippodrome.

It follows Iris, a home-schooled teenager who persuades her mother to let her attend Black Lake High. Her plans for a typical high school experience take a turn when a prank goes awry, releasing an ancient witch.

The complete cast includes Courtney Stapleton as Iris, Lauren Byrne as Dani, Evelyn Hoskins as Lucille, Jodie Jacobs as Helen, Dylan Mason as Scott, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Kennedy, Gracie McGonigal as Trish, Jaida Brock-Patel as Jackie, Meesha Turner as Charlie and Ernest Stroud as Travis.

The additional casting includes Emanuel Alba as Coach Green / Officer Evans and Adam Pearce will be narrating the concert via voice over.

Joining Harvey in the band is Dejeanté Hinks (guitar) and Ollie Jones (keys). The creative team includes Ryan Carter as creative director, having previously collaborated with Harvey on his debut song cycle Now or Never in 2021. Alex Musgrave (lighting design) and Ryan James (sound design) also return, following their work on the show’s initial run. Mark Hartley from the Production Office serves as consultant production manager.

Tickets are on sale now via the Unbound musical website at unboundmusical.com.