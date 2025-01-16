Cast set for Rosie Day’s new play (This is not a) Happy Room at King’s Head Theatre

Amanda Abbington and Rosie Day are set to reunite for the world premiere of (This is not a) Happy Room at the King’s Head Theatre.

The play, written by Day, will be directed by Hannah Price. The story revolves around the Hendersons, a family reuniting for their father’s third—or possibly fourth—wedding. However, the occasion takes an unexpected turn when the event transforms into a funeral. Day described the play as “a very farcical dark comedy about the most dysfunctional of families, it’s going to be a riot to put on. I can’t wait to bring it to the Kings Head Theatre.”

Abbington added: “I have admired Rosie’s writing since Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon, so when she mentioned she was creating a brand-new play I had to read it. The script is hilarious and utterly gripping, I can’t wait to further explore the Henderson’s chaotic family dynamic and bring them to life on stage.”

The creative team also includes sound designer Adrienne Quartly, lighting designer Rory Beaton, and set and costume designer Georgia de Grey.

(This is not a) Happy Room is produced by Katy Galloway Productions and will run at the King’s Head Theatre from 26 March to 27 April 2025, with press night on 31 March. Full casting details will be announced soon.