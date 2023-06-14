Cast joining Ramin Karimloo in Phantom of the Opera Italian premiere revealed

Casting has been announced for the Italian premiere of The Phantom of the Opera, set to be staged in an entirely new production.

Running in Trieste from next month, the show is led by Ramin Karimloo (Funny Girl) in the titular role. He is joined by Italian American soprano Amelia Milo as Christine, Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables) as Raoul, Earl Carpenter (The Phantom of the Opera) as Monsieur Andre, Ian Mowat (42nd Street) as Monsieur Firmin, international soprano Anna Corvino as Carlotta, tenor Gianluca Pasolini as Ubaldo Piangi, Alice Mistroni (Legally Blonde) as Madame Giry and Zoe Nochi (The Violin of Shoah) as Meg.

Also in the cast are Jeremy Rose, Matt Bond, Mark Biocca, Nicholas Ciulla, Laura Galigani, Luca Gaudiano, Antonio Orler, Marianna Bonansone, Martina Ash, Robert Ediogu, Stephanie Fratepietro, Jessica Lorusso, Martha Melchior and Margherita Toso.

John Mary Lori oversees music supervision, with Gillian Bruce as choreographer, Clara Abruzzese as co-designer, Clare Donato as costume, hair and make-up designer, Valerio Tiberi as lighting designer, Roc Mateu as sound designer and Paul Card as illusion and special effects designer. Julio Awad is music director, Silvia Montesionos is the associate director and Martha Melchior is the associate choreographer.

The fresh vision for Andrew Lloyd Webber, Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe’s musical is produced by Broadway Italia, and will be directed and designed by Federico Bellone (Dirty Dancing, Phoenix Theatre/Dominion Theatre). It will be staged in English.

The new production is set to run at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste from 4 July 2023. The staging will feature new, innovative special effects, including a flaming chandelier with Karimloo’s Phantom standing on it.

The Phantom of the Opera continues to run at its usual haunt, His Majesty’s Theatre, in the West End, with a new cast set to be led by Jon Robyns having arrived this spring.

The musical premiered in the West End in 1986 and has since become one of the most popular and longest-running shows in theatre history. It recently closed on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre.

It follows an elusive and murderous musical genius known as the Phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House, living in its underground labyrinth and terrorising the cast and crew. He becomes infatuated with a young soprano named Christine and coaches her to become a star, all while hiding his identity and intentions from her. The musical features memorable songs such as “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” and “Masquerade,” and has won numerous awards, including seven Tony Awards.