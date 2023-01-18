The Phantom of the Opera announces new lead casting

New casting has been unveiled for The Phantom of the Opera in the West End.

A spread of performers will take on the leading roles in the show over the coming months.

From 3 April 2023, Jon Robyns (currently Jean Valjean in Les Misérables) will play the role of the Phantom, with Earl Carpenter returning to reprise his role in the show from 13 February to 1 April, inheriting the mask from Killian Donnelly.

Holly-Anne Hull will take on the role of Christine full time from 23 January 2023, with Paige Blankson (who recently appeared as Cosette in Les Misérables on tour) set to appear as the alernate Christine from 13 February.

The Phantom of the Opera is currently booking until Saturday 30 September 2023. Telling the story of a haunting presence in a French opera house, the piece is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music is by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Charles Hart, and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe.

The book is by Richard Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, based on the novel Le Fantôme de l'Opera by Gaston Leroux, with orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber. Musical supervision is by Simon Lee.

They join Matt Blaker as Raoul and Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry.

The cast is completed by Hollie Aires, Connor Carson, Corina Clark, Michelle Cornelius, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Serina Faull, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Thomas Holdsworth, Olivia Holland-Rose, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, James Hume, Tim Morgan, Michael Robert-Lowe, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Anouk Van Laake, Jasmine Wallis, Ralph Watts, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker, Lizzie Wofford and Andrew York.

Tickets for the show are on sale below.