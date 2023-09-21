Richard Kind, known for his roles in the films of the Coen Brothers and TV series like Spin City and Curb Your Enthusiasm, is set to take on the lead role of Pseudolus in the upcoming production of A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum.

The iconic comedy show show, set in Ancient Rome, is penned by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart, with Stephen Sondheim handling the music and lyrics. It follows a Roman slave who tries to win his freedom and woo a girl at the same time.

This production, under the direction of Cal McCrystal with set design by Tim Hatley (Tony Award winner for Best Set Design on Broadway for Life of Pi), will run at the newly opened Lido 2 Paris, located on the iconic Champs-Elysées. Last year the venue presented a critically lauded limited season of Cabaret.

The production also boasts a cast including Rufus Hound as Hysterium, Patrick Ryecart as Senex, Martyn Ellis as Marcus Lycus, John Owen-Jones as Miles Gloriosus, Valerie Gabail as Domina, Josh St Clair as Hero, and Neima Naouri as Philia.

Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with Gareth Valentine as the musical director. The cast’s costumes are designed by Takis, and Giuseppe Di Iorio is responsible for the lighting design. Sound design is managed by Unisson Design.

The piece runs from 1 December 2023.