Cast for Boys from the Blackstuff UK tour announced

The tour follows the production’s West End run earlier this year

The touring production of Boys from the Blackstuff, James Graham’s adaptation of Alan Bleasdale’s landmark television drama, has announced its cast.

Following critically acclaimed runs at Liverpool’s Royal Court, the National Theatre, and London’s Garrick Theatre, the tour will visit 20 venues across 2025.

Set in 1980s Liverpool, the story follows a group of unemployed men — Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie, and Yosser — as they navigate a system that offers little hope. Bleasdale’s original series became a defining cultural commentary on the economic hardships of its time.

The cast includes George Caple as Chrissie, Jurell Carter as Loggo, Jay Johnson as Yosser, Ged McKenna as George, and Mark Womack as Dixie. Supporting roles are played by Amber Blease, Reiss Barber, Kyle Harrison-Pope, Sean Kingsley, Jamie Peacock, Sian Polhill-Thomas, Graham Elwell, Elliot Kingsley, and Victoria Oxley.

The production is directed by Kate Wasserberg, with set and costume design by Amy Jane Cook, lighting design by Ian Scott, movement direction by Rachael Nanyonjo, original music and sound design by Dyfan Jones, video design by Jamie Jenkin, and fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams of Rc-Annie Ltd. Tim Welton serves as associate director.

The tour kicks off at Theatre Royal Windsor on 29 January 2025 and concludes at Theatr Clwyd in July. Stops include Richmond, Bromley, Bath, Blackpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Cheltenham, Derby, Salford, Guildford, Leeds, Newcastle, Colchester, Doncaster, Stoke, Brighton, Canterbury, and Mold.