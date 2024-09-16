Cast announced for The Little Mermaid at Bristol Old Vic

The new take on the Hans Christian Andersen classic plays at the venue this winter

Bristol Old Vic has revealed the casts for its two upcoming festive season productions: The Little Mermaid and Little Red (and other winter tales).

The Little Mermaid, directed by Olivier Award-winner Miranda Cromwell, offers a reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale, with a script by Sonali Bhattacharyya.

The production incorporates live music, aerial performances, and a fresh take on the story of a mermaid who is enchanted by the temptations of land. Liana Cottrill will play the title role of the Little Mermaid, joined by John Leader as Kai, Nandi Bhebhe as Coral, Alison Fitzjohn as Inky Slick, Michael Elcock as Richard, and Corrina Buchan as Jocasta. Holly Downey, an aerialist and ex-gymnast, joins as circus director and ensemble.

The production’s creative team also includes composer Femi Temowo, designer Ruby Pugh, lighting designer Zeynep Kepekli, sound designer Holly Khan, and associate director Julia Head.

Little Red (and other winter tales), directed by Lisa Gregan, will be performed in the Weston Studio and features retellings of classic tales like Little Red Riding Hood, The Red Shoes, and The Little Match Girl.

The cast includes Sasha Frost, Guy Hughes, and Jenny Smith. The creative team includes writer-in-the-room Florence Espeut-Nickless, designer Edwina Bridgeman, composer Jack Orozco Morrison, and lighting designer Imogen Senter.

The Little Mermaid and Little Red (and other winter tales) both run from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025 at Bristol Old Vic.