Cast announced for new musical Boy Meets Girl? – In Concert at the Other Palace

The show will run for one night only next month

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

28 February 2025

Luke Bayer and Olivia Hallett (© A P Wilding), headshots supplied by the production

Boy Meets Girl? – In Concert will be staged at The Other Palace on 26 April 2025.

Set across a high school summer, the new musical explores love, identity and relationships, featuring an original score by Evie Alberti and a book and lyrics by Scott Johnston.

Set to star will be Luke Bayer, Nathan Johnston (Babies the Musical), Olivia Hallett (Greatest Days) and Erin Nicholson, who makes her professional debut. They are joined by Bastiaan Van Leeuwen, Zimazile Nyathi, Roshaan Sharpe and Molly Lewin.

“The story is not what people will be expecting,” Johnston explains. “It challenges audiences to think about the true meaning behind the question mark. This is a night you don’t want to miss.”

