Cast announced for Love Birds musical workshops

Sherman Theatrical Entertainment Ltd and Green Room Ents Ltd have jointly announced the upcoming showcase performances of the new family musical Love Birds, created by Robert J Sherman.

Directed by Ian Talbot, the production’s cast includes Tom Edden, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Hadley Fraser, Anna-Jane Casey, Matthew Croke, Jessica Daley, Momar Diagne, Bessy Ewa, Eugene McCoy, Jacob McIntosh, Jack Ofrecio and Tosh Wanogho-Maud.

The showcase performances of Love Birds are scheduled to take place on Wednesday 20 September and Thursday 21 September, with a view towards a full production in the future

This original musical, featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Robert J Sherman, unfolds within the backdrop of the ‘Age of Vaudeville.’ The story revolves around a quartet of penguins and a trio of parrots who take the stage in a unique avian revue.

Writer Robert J. Sherman shared his thoughts on Love Birds, stating: “Love Birds celebrates passion and love. It says that life is fleeting and that love is rare. If you’re lucky enough in this life to find love—Fly to it! Love Birds is about finding forgiveness and acceptance and the joy that enters our lives when we do. The birds in our show are a metaphor for performers. They exude majesty and grace and color. But like birds, performers are fragile creatures requiring protection from the cruder aspects of this world.”

Julian Bird from Green Room Ents expressed his excitement, saying: “It is a joy for us to work on this uplifting and exciting new musical for all the family, working alongside a wonderful creative team bringing Robert J Sherman’s magical world to life. This is the start of what we hope will be a long journey for this show around the world.”

Key members of the creative team behind Love Birds include Sherman (book, music and lyrics), Talbot (director), Paul Herbert (musical arrangements), George Dyer (musical director), Ashley Nottingham (choreographer), Gabriella Slade (designer), and Jill Green Casting (casting). The production is produced by MusicWorld (UK) Ltd, with Bird serving as the executive producer on behalf of Green Room Ents Ltd.