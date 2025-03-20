Cast and creative team joining Beverley Knight in Marie and Rosetta UK premiere unveiled

The full cast and creative team has been announced the UK premiere of George Brant’s Marie and Rosetta.

Co-produced by the Rose Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre, and English Touring Theatre, the production tells the story of gospel and blues singer Rosetta Tharpe and her protégé, Marie Knight, and features a play with music that celebrates Tharpe’s legacy as a key figure in the development of rock ’n’ roll.

Beverley Knight will play Rosetta Tharpe, marking her professional play debut. Joining her will be Ntombizodwa Ndlovu (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) making her London stage debut as Marie Knight, Rosetta’s protege and musical partner.

The creative team includes Monique Touko (director), Lily Arnold (set designer), Jodie-Simone Howe (costume designer), Kloé Dean (movement director), Liam Godwin (music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator), Matt Haskins (lighting designer), Tony Gayle (sound designer), Bethan Clark (intimacy director), Joel Trill (voice and dialect coach), Jacob Sparrow (casting director), Jordi M Carter (associate director), and Teresa Nagel (associate lighting designer).

Touko said: “With this UK premiere, I am incredibly grateful to work alongside such a talented, reflective, and passionate creative team whose skill and dedication will bring this story to life in the most profound way. We have found our Marie in Ntombizodwa Ndlovu, and alongside Beverley Knight, we aim to create a space where Marie and Rosetta’s powerful bond and transformative influence can resonate with UK audiences. From the performances to the design, and the injection of live music, every element of this production works in harmony to highlight the immense cultural significance of these trailblazing women.”

Marie and Rosetta will play at the Rose Theatre from 2 to 24 May 2025, before transferring to Chichester Festival Theatre from 25 June to 26 July 2025.

