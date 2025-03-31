Can you ace our 'Avoid Saying The Same Thing As Me – Musical Theatre Edition' quiz?

For all those West End whizzes out there

Think you know your West End from your Broadway? Your Sondheim from your Schwartz? Well, it’s time to prove it!

Our latest TikTok quiz challenge, ‘Avoid Saying The Same Thing As Me – Musical Theatre Edition,’ is putting theatre fans to the ultimate test – can you think fast enough? Or will you cave under pressure and blurt out Hamilton like everyone else.

If you’re ready to join the fun, grab a theatre-loving friend and give it a go! The trick? Think fast, dig deep, and avoid the obvious.