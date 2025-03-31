whatsonstage white
Quizzes

Can you ace our 'Avoid Saying The Same Thing As Me – Musical Theatre Edition' quiz?

For all those West End whizzes out there

Alex Braybrooke

Alex Braybrooke

| Nationwide |

31 March 2025

A red stage curtain
The stage curtain

Think you know your West End from your Broadway? Your Sondheim from your Schwartz? Well, it’s time to prove it!

Our latest TikTok quiz challenge, ‘Avoid Saying The Same Thing As Me – Musical Theatre Edition,’ is putting theatre fans to the ultimate test – can you think fast enough? Or will you cave under pressure and blurt out Hamilton like everyone else.

If you’re ready to join the fun, grab a theatre-loving friend and give it a go! The trick? Think fast, dig deep, and avoid the obvious.

@whatsonstage

Musical theatre kids, this one’s for you. Avoid saying the same thing as me: musical theatre edition! #Musicals #Musicals #Theatre #MusicalTheatre #Quiz #Wicked #Six #WestEnd

♬ Pop beat BGM / long version(1283324) – nightbird_bgm

@whatsonstage

Back by popular demand! Here’s part two of avoid saying the same thing as me: musical theatre edition! Did we get you this time? 👀 #Musicals #Musicals #Theatre #MusicalTheatre #Quiz #WestEnd #TheatreKid

♬ Pop beat BGM / long version(1283324) – nightbird_bgm

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Actors Mark Strong and Francesca Amewudah Rivers in interviews with WhatsOnStage

Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards 2025 – watch the highlights

And the winners are…