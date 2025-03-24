Burlesque the Musical to transfer to the West End

You haven’t seen the last of it!

Burlesque will play in the West End this summer.

The 2010 musical drama film, directed by Steve Antin, revolves around a small-town girl named Ali Rose (played by Christina Aguilera) who moves to Los Angeles and stumbles upon a struggling burlesque lounge owned by Tess (played by Cher on screen).

Penned now for the stage by Antin, the theatrical version has tunes by Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, as well as additional tunes by Jess Folley and Todrick Hall and additional material by Kate Wetherhead.

It was first seen in Manchester and Glasgow last year.

Burlesque the Musical will now open at the Savoy Theatre on 10 July and run until 6 September 2025. A gala night is set for 22 July.

Aguilera said: “I’m proud that Burlesque the Musical is coming to London’s West End! Our journey of making this film to bringing this show to the stage has been so special and exciting. Following our successful previews, having the show land in the West End later this year is a dream come true!”

Casting is to be revealed.