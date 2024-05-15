Broadway musical The Story of My Life to have UK premiere

The show ran on the Great White Way 15 years ago

The Stage Door Theatre in Drury Lane will host the UK premiere of The Story of My Life, a two-person Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and a book by Brian Hill.

Directed by Robert McWhir, the production runs from 4 September to 19 October, with the press night set for Friday, 13 September at 7.30pm.

It tells the tale of two childhood friends, Thomas Weaver and Alvin Kelby, from age six to 35. The musical, which ran for 24 total performances in February 2009, was nominated for four Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical.

The creative team includes Aaron Clingham as musical director, while the piece is produced by LAMBCO Productions. The cast will be announced soon.