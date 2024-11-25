Bradley Walsh, Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale to join together for UK tour

Bradley Walsh, Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale are set to embark on a tour across the UK with their own take on the Rat Pack in 2025.

Entitled The Prat Pack, the show will feature a 15-piece band and performances inspired by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr, as well as Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford.

Walsh commented: “People are starved of our type of entertainment – songs, stories, jokes – and banter! It’s an homage to the Rat Pack but brought up to the modern day, and it’s a fantastic night. We are just thrilled. We all share the same dressing room – we’re mates. We’ve known each other for so long now – and the show is about warmth and family – because we are. It’s great, really great.

“The show harks back to the 1950s and ‘60s – the Rat Pack era of Sinatra and the gang. The four of us have been mates for over 40 years now and we have a combined age of around 250 years, so a quarter of a millennium. The only time we were on the same show was in 1993 for the Royal Variety Performance. I’ve been desperate to put something together like this for so long.”

The 2025 tour dates include Usher Hall, Edinburgh (27 April), Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow (28 April), Empire, Sunderland (29 April), City Hall, Hull (30 April), Victoria Theatre, Halifax (1 May), The Olympia, Liverpool (3 May), The Plaza, Stockport (4 May), City Hall, Sheffield (5 May), Victoria Hall, Stoke (6 May), University of Wolverhampton at the Civic Hall (7 May), ICC Wales, Newport (9 May), The Forum, Bath (10 May), Milton Keynes Theatre (12 May), De Montfort Hall, Leicester (13 May), Corn Exchange, Cambridge (14 May), Fairfield Hall, Croydon (16 May), Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (17 May), Guildhall, Portsmouth (19 May), Princess Theatre, Torquay (20 May) Pavilion, Bournemouth (21 May), New Theatre Oxford (22 May) and Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (23 May).